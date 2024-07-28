Mikel Arteta has described Jurrien Timber as a big addition to the team and stated the Dutchman feels like a new signing for Arsenal.

Timber played 63 minutes of Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Manchester United as he continues to build his fitness and match sharpness ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old made just two appearances last season for Mikel Arteta’s side after picking up an ACL injury against Nottingham Forest on his Premier League debut.

Arteta full of praise for Timber

Timber joined the Gunners from Dutch giants Ajax last summer in a deal worth £38.5m, but couldn’t have had a worse start to his career in north London.

The ACL injury he picked up on the opening weekend of the season against Forest would keep the Dutch international out for eight months in what was a huge blow for him and the club.

Timber worked hard on his rehab and got himself back before the end of the season, and he played a few games for the under-21 side, before coming on as a substitute in the final game of the campaign against Everton.

The versatile defender is part of Arsenal’s pre-season tour of America and has started both their games against Bournemouth and United.

Arteta was full of praise for Timber and described him as a big addition and stated he felt like a new signing.

“He’s like a new signing for us, a big addition to the team,” the Spaniard said.

“Now he’s getting the rhythm because obviously he’s missed a lot of football in the last year or so.

“Just look at him, his pressing, his leadership, his composure.”

Arteta has previously praised the Dutchman for having quality that no one else in the Arsenal defence has, and he can play across the entire backline.

The Gunners already had the best defence in the Premier League, and having Timber back in their ranks, along with the signing of Riccardo Calafiori means they could be even harder to break down next season.