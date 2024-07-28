Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder will be out of contract next summer and therefore Chelsea will look to cash in on him this summer. They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer next year.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa want to sign the player and they will face competition from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants are keen on signing the England international midfielder as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea would prefer to sell him abroad and therefore Atletico Madrid would have a better chance of signing the player.

Gallagher has not signed an extension with Chelsea so far and it is fair to assume that the player is unlikely to change his mind now. He is set for an exit this summer and the likes of Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid would do well to sign him.

Conor Gallagher would be a quality addition

Aston Villa will be competing in the Champions League next season and they need quality players at their disposal. Someone like Gallagher would add drive, presence, control and composure to the Aston Villa midfield. He is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Villa Park if he joins the club.

Gallagher is entering his peak years and he could give his best years to Aston Villa if he joins them thiss summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are unlikely to stand in his way given his contract situation. However, the Blues will be disappointed to lose a player of his qualitty.

Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Gallagher as well but Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are well ahead in the race to sign the midfielder.