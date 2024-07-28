Juventus move ahead of West Ham & Aston Villa in race to sign forward

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has expressed his desire to join Juventus ahead of Premier League duo West Ham and Aston Villa, according to reports.

Adeyemi arrived at Dortmund at the start of the 2022/23 season following a 23-goal return for RB Salzburg a year earlier. However, he has so far struggled to establish himself at Signal Iduna Park, registering just 14 goals and eight assists in 66 appearances across all competitions.

Nevertheless, Adeyemi’s pace and ability to play right across the forward line make him an exciting prospect and at just 22 years old, the four-time Germany international still has his best days ahead of him.

Aston Villa and West Ham have been linked with a move for Adeyemi this summer. However, according to JuventusNews24 (via Juvefc.com), Juventus are also keeping track of the forward, whose preference would be a move to the Serie A giants.

The report states that the Bianconeri are looking to bolster their wide options following the departure of Matias Soule and with Federico Chiesa’s future also uncertain.

It’s understood Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has already been to Munich to visit Adeyemi’s family and discuss personal terms.

However, one potential stumbling block for any club wishing to sign Adeyemi this summer is the €40-45m fee Borussia Dortmund are likely to demand.

JuventusNews24’s report states that the Old Lady are looking to pay something closer to €35m but with Adeyemi’s current contract running until the summer of 2027, Die Schwarzgelben hold all the cards when it comes to negotiations.