After securing safety in 2023/24, Brentford are preparing for yet another season in the Premier League.

The Bees have adjusted brilliantly to life in the top flight, with 2024/25 set to be their fourth straight campaign among the elite since winning promotion from the Championship.

Their 16th-place finish last season was their lowest during that time, but it’s important to remember they went almost the entire campaign without star striker Ivan Toney and still finished 13 points clear of danger.

Naturally then, tickets for games at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium are generally in high demand.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Brentford?

How to buy Brentford tickets

Tickets for Brentford home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Brentford membership costs £45 per season for adults.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Brentford tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

What is the best resale ticket site for Brentford tickets?

While some resale companies can be full of red flags, trusted resale sites offer safe services.

Fans buying from reputable resale sites will typically be given money-back guarantees on ticket purchases.

Reputable sites also have high ratings on Trustpilot, plus customer support that exceeds expectations.

About the Gtech Community Stadium

The Gtech Community Stadium — also known as the Brentford Community Stadium — opened in September 2020, bringing an end to the Bees’ time at Griffin Park.

The current capacity of the Gtech Community Stadium is 17,250.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.