Chelsea priced out of a move for 24-year-old, Blues to land La Liga star instead

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal this summer after failing to sign Mads Hermansen.

However, a report from BOLD.DK claims that they were hoping to sign Mads Hermansen from Leicester City before a move for Jorgensen.

Apparently, the Foxes were demanding a fee of around £40 million for Hermansen and therefore Chelsea were priced out of a move for him.

The Blues are now set to sign Jorgensen from La Liga and it remains to be seen whether he can make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea needed to bring in a reliable goalkeeper this summer.

They signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton last summer, but the Spaniard failed to make his mark. His performances were quite underwhelming and it is no surprise that Chelsea have decided to dip into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Hermansen had an impressive season with Leicester City last year and he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League. He will look to impress in the English top flight in the upcoming campaign. The 24-year-old is certainly a quality goalkeeper and he will look to establish himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League now.

Chelsea to sign Jorgensen instead

Jorgensen has proven himself in Spanish football and he will look to make his mark in England now. It remains to be seen whether he can impress with Chelsea in the upcoming campaign if the move goes through. The La Liga keeper was available for a more reasonable price and a report from BBC claims that Chelsea will pay a fee of £20.7 million for him.

Chelsea have had two mediocre seasons by their standards and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification and trophies in the upcoming campaign. It remains to be seen whether their new signings can hit the ground running and help them improve.