Daniel Farke has admitted Leeds still ‘have work to do’ in the transfer market but insisted the club will maintain a ‘careful’ approach.

The Whites have already had a very busy summer, with the likes of Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra and Glen Kamara departing to raise significant funds.

Leeds have already secured the signings of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns. However, the pressure on Farke will be high after United lost last season’s Championship playoff final 1-0 to Southampton — failing to secure a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

“We still have a bit of work to do,” Farke told LeedsLive following a 2-0 friendly win over Schalke in Germany on Saturday.

“I mentioned the positions we have to look at, the number eight position, central midfielders, and the full-back option.”

But despite openly admitting that three different positions may need strengthening in this window, Farke insisted Leeds will adopt a ‘careful’ approach, only signing the ‘right choice’ rather than making any panic buys.

“We can do this because we have a strong group right now, without the need to rush things or overdo things,” Farke added.

“It’s more like we can be quite careful in who we pick and who is available. For that, if we got, perhaps, a new signing in these positions even a bit later, it wouldn’t cause any damage.

“It’s just important it’s the right choice and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Leeds conclude their pre-season schedule with a friendly against Valencia at Elland Road on Saturday, a week before they open their Championship campaign at home to Portsmouth.