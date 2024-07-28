Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in talks to join Serie A outfit Genoa on a free transfer.

De Gea has been without a club since he left Old Trafford at the end of the 2022/2023 season after his contract expired, and hasn’t played football since United’s defeat to Manchester City in the 2023 FA Cup final.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well as the MLS and Italy, and it appears it might not be long until he’s back playing football again.

De Gea in talks with Genoa

The Spaniard has dropped a number of cryptic messages on social media since he left United and has clearly been biding his time before he decides what his best option is.

The Athletic have reported that De Gea is in talks with Italian outfit Genoa over a possible move to Serie A, in what would be a surprise move.

Genoa are in the market for a new goalkeeper after Josep Martinez joined Italian champions Inter Milan, and some reports suggested Chelsea had offered Djordje Petrovic to the Italian side, but they deemed the 24-year-old too expensive.

De Gea, who joined United from Atletico Madrid back in 2011 spent 12 years at Old Trafford and made made 545 appearances for the Red Devils.

The former Atletico man surpassed Peter Schmeichel’s record for most clean sheets at the club, and set the record for the most appearances made by a goalkeeper for the Old Trafford outfit.

De Gea won five major trophies for United, including the Premier League, League Cup, Fa Cup and Europa League, and has been capped by Spain 45 times, although he’s not appeared for the newly crowned European Champions since 2020.

It will be interesting to see where De Gea ends up, and whilst it might take a little bit of time for him to get back up to speed, at 33 he still has plenty he can offer to any potential suitors and could be a smart pick up for a team.