Enzo Maresca is pleased with the performances of Marc Guiu and admitted at this point in time the teenager is going to remain at the club.

Guiu was handed his second consecutive start against Celtic and the 18-year-old was one of very few Chelsea players to impress in the heavy 4-1 defeat.

The Blues are reportedly still in the market for a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, but if Guiu continues to impress they may shelve those plans.

Maresca impressed with Guiu

Guiu arrived from Barcelona earlier this summer after the Blues activated his €6m release clause, and his signing continues the club’s recruitment drive to sign the best young talent from around the world.

The Spaniard came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and made seven appearances for the club last season, including scoring on his debut against Athletic Bilbao just 23 seconds after coming off the bench.

Following his move to Chelsea, many people would have expected the youngster to be loaned out to gain more first team experience.

However, the Spain under-19 international has impressed with his performances against Wrexham and Celtic in the absence of Jackson, and Maresca revealed after the game that as things stand the youngster will be part of the first team squad next season.

“The idea with Marc, with all the young players, is to have a look now during the pre-season and then to make a decision altogether,” he told reporters.

“I think Marc is doing well and he’s one of the guys in this moment is going to stay with us and not going to go somewhere.”

Guiu has impressed in several aspects of his game including his movement off the ball, his pressing and his strength.

Of course it’s early days and many tougher tests lie ahead for Guiu, but so far he’s made a positive start and the striker could end up saving Chelsea millions if they don’t have to dip into the market for another forward.