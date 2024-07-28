Manchester United are ready to part ways with experienced midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer, with both Anderlecht and his former club Ajax showing an interest in securing his signature, CaughtOffside understands.

Anderlecht have already held some talks with the inner circle of the Denmark international, who has not yet made a final decision on his future, though it is understood that he is keeping his options open and could therefore be ready to leave Man Utd in this transfer window if the right offer comes along.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Eriksen could be allowed to leave for €5m this summer, with the Red Devils prepared to sell the 32-year-old on the cheap as they signed him on a free two years ago, so could still make a small profit on the player.

Eriksen’s former club Ajax are open to a loan approach for him, but with his contract expiring in 2025, United’s new co-owners INEOS are in no mood to allow the former Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford man to leave on a free.

This means United’s preference is for a permanent sale either this summer or in January, so it will be interesting to see if there are any takers for what should be a relatively low asking price.

Eriksen transfer: Man United need to inject some youth into their midfield

Eriksen hasn’t really been at his best in his two years at Old Trafford, so it surely makes sense for the club to now offload him if they can, with younger players needed in the middle of the park.

Casemiro is another ageing star who hasn’t really delivered, so Erik ten Hag would do well to make some changes in that department and build around new signings to play alongside homegrown wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo.

Manuel Ugarte and Youssouf Fofana could perhaps be two players to watch for MUFC, but one imagines player sales will now be important after some big spending already in this window for new arrivals Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.