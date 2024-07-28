Exciting Chelsea signing Estevao Willian clearly distressed as he hobbles off with ankle injury

Chelsea’s future signing Estevao Willian has been seen hobbling off with what looked like a potentially bad ankle injury in action for Palmeiras last night.

The 17-year-old is considered a hugely exciting young talent and a big signing for the Blues, who have not yet brought him to Stamford Bridge as he remains with Palmeiras for a little while longer despite a future deal being in place.

Estevao has big potential and Chelsea fans will be eager to see him in action for their club, so this latest injury blow could be a real worry for them, as the player was clearly in real discomfort before being helped off the pitch…

Estêvão sentiu muita dor na perna esquerda após esse lance. Jogador precisou de atendimento fora dos gramados e foi substituído. O camisa 41 voltou de lesão na partida de hoje… pic.twitter.com/6neG4Etq8Q — ge (@geglobo) July 27, 2024

Pictures from sportv

Estêvão com a mão no rosto, chorando e saindo mancando com auxílio dos médicos. Aparentemente sentiu o mesmo tornozelo que já havia machucado. Vamos aguardar para ver se é algo mais sério. #Palmeiras pic.twitter.com/c8JFvBDMyt — Marcella Azevedo (@ma_azevedo94) July 27, 2024

Estevao might well end up being alright, but for now this is surely something Chelsea fans will be eager for updates on, as it would be such a shame to see a potentially great career derailed by injury.

Chelsea have signed a number of the world’s best young players in recent times, with Kendry Paez and Aaron Anselmino also among talents from South America to head to west London in the future.