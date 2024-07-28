Everton insider ‘pretty sure’ 120-time international is on club’s radar

Ricardo Rodriguez is a player on Everton’s ‘radar’ this summer, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Rodriguez played every minute of Switzerland’s Euro 2024 campaign in Germany this summer but is currently a free agent after his contract at Torino expired.

However, still only 31 years old and with 120 caps for Switzerland to his name alongside a club career spanning 468 games for FC Zurich, Wolfsburg, AC Milan, PSV and Torino combined, he’s sure to be an attractive prospect.

Rodriguez’s agent, Haroon Masoodi, recently confirmed Serie A champions Inter were among those enquiring about his client this summer.

“There were talks with the sporting director [Piero Ausilio] a few weeks ago,” Masoodi told Inter-news.it.

“Inzaghi likes Ricardo, but we haven’t received any offers. I think the owners are looking at other profiles.

“We received offers from Dubai, specifically from Al-Ain, Real Betis and Turkish clubs.