Everton insider ‘pretty sure’ 120-time international is on club’s radar

Ricardo Rodriguez is a player on Everton’s ‘radar’ this summer, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Rodriguez played every minute of Switzerland’s Euro 2024 campaign in Germany this summer but is currently a free agent after his contract at Torino expired.

However, still only 31 years old and with 120 caps for Switzerland to his name alongside a club career spanning 468 games for FC Zurich, Wolfsburg, AC Milan, PSV and Torino combined, he’s sure to be an attractive prospect.

Rodriguez’s agent, Haroon Masoodi, recently confirmed Serie A champions Inter were among those enquiring about his client this summer.

“There were talks with the sporting director [Piero Ausilio] a few weeks ago,” Masoodi told Inter-news.it.

“Inzaghi likes Ricardo, but we haven’t received any offers. I think the owners are looking at other profiles.

“We received offers from Dubai, specifically from Al-Ain, Real Betis and Turkish clubs.

“Olympiacos asked for information, but offers have not been good enough so far.”

Could Everton be the latest team to take a look at Rodriguez?

In response to supporters speculating about Rodriguez on X (formerly Twitter), Myers — who is a former employee of Everton and has inside sources at the club, said: “Inter Milan are very interested in him, I think if they make it official, he goes there.”

However, when pushed as to whether or not Everton have shown interest in the player, Myers responded: “I’m pretty sure he will be on our radar.”

If Everton were to complete the signing of Rodriguez this summer, the left-sided defender would add great depth and versatility to their backline thanks to his ability to play as a left-back, left wing-back and centre-back.

