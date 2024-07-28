Liverpool have previously looked into the possibility of signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer, but it looks like he’s too expensive for the Reds, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

There is currently no significant update to speak of on the Gordon to Liverpool story, despite some fresh rumours about the England international, with Romano playing down the speculation and explaining what went on with the Merseyside giants’ interest in the player earlier this summer.

Gordon looks like he could be an exciting signing for Liverpool, but it seems Newcastle are unsurprisingly doing whatever they can to put suitors off, with his asking price now looking beyond the Reds.

Gordon Liverpool transfer talk played down by Fabrizio Romano

“Liverpool tried to explore the Anthony Gordon deal in June as an opportunity but Newcastle didn’t open the door,” Romano said.

“Despite fresh speculation, I’m not aware of anything new going on – it’s still the same situation. Appreciation remains but no direct negotiations yet, and also at the current conditions Liverpool consider that too expensive. It’s quiet now, but we will see later in the window.”

Gordon has shone during his time at St James’ Park, and though it would be somewhat controversial to see the former Everton youngster joining LFC, it makes sense that the club appreciate him and might view him as an upgrade on their current options in that area of their squad.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo haven’t been that consistent, while Diogo Jota has been quite injury-prone for a while now, and Mohamed Salah isn’t getting any younger, even if he’s been a terrific servant at Anfield for the last seven years.

Gordon could be a good fit for Liverpool and other top clubs, so it will be interesting to see if anyone pushes harder for him at any point later in this transfer window.