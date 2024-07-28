Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has picked up an injury during pre-season and the Magpies will be without his services for a few weeks.

Wilson has been quite injury prone since his move to Newcastle and he missed plenty of games last season. Newcastle were overly dependent on Alexander Isak last season. It will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to dip into the transfer market for another striker.

Newcastle missed out on Champions League qualification last season and they will look to make it to the top four this time around. They will need quality players and signing a striker should be one of their priorities.

Wilson was handed the injury blow during Newcastle’s pre-season game against Hull City. He will miss the opening game of the Premier League campaign as well.

Newcastle must look to invest in a quality striker now. The injury blow will surely force Eddie Howe’s hand in the market if they are ambitious about scaling new heights next season. They cannot expect Alexander Isak to bail them out week in and week out. Newcastle need more depth in the side.

Manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that Wilson will miss the start of the season and Newcastle are working on their transfer plans. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the window closes.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they have enormous resources. They should look to add some depth to their squad now. Signing another striker would not only help Newcastle cope with injury problems, but it would also allow help share the goalscoring burden with Isak in the upcoming campaign.

Newcastle will need to strengthen the other areas of the squad as well if the Magpies want to secure a top four finish next year.