Jonny Evans gives Rasmus Hojlund injury update

Jonny Evans revealed more details on Rasmus Hojlund’s injury after the Danish forward limped off the pitch early Sunday morning.

Arsenal and Manchester United clashed in the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles in the early hours as both Premier League rivals continued their pre-season preparations.

Erik ten Hag’s side took the lead courtesy of Hojlund with the powerful striker bullying the inexperienced Arsenal defence before firing past Karl Hein in goal.

Gabriel Jesus then grabbed the equaliser before the break with Gabriel Martinelli then scoring the winner late on in the 80th minute.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the result was the least of their worries as Ten Hag saw two of his young stars, Hojlund and Leny Yoro, substituted off in the first half with injuries.

Man United’s newest signing Leny Yoro comes off with an injury against Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/djWD79rMik — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 28, 2024

Speaking to the BBC after the contest, Evans gave a small update on both players and revealed the Denmark international felt like he had a hamstring injury.

“You don’t want any injuries, especially in pre-season. That is one of the biggest things to try and avoid,” he said.

“Muscle injuries aren’t good and Rasmus hinted it was his hamstring. I am not sure about Leny yet. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”