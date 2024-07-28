Exclusive: Brighton plan to make €30m bid for Arsenal target who’s open to PL transfer

Brighton are planning to try their luck with a €30million bid for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who has also been monitored by the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United in recent times.

Sources with a close understanding of Kadioglu’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Brighton have made checks on the Turkey international, who has also been closely monitored by Arsenal, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, with their scouts all present to watch his performances at Euro 2024 this summer.

Fenerbahce are not keen to sell Kadioglu, with new manager Jose Mourinho expressing clearly to the club’s board that he wants the 24-year-old to stay, with his asking price previously understood to be around €35m.

Although Kadioglu is open to a move to the Premier League at some point in his career, CaughtOffside understands that he will show respect to Fenerbahce and not push for a move this summer, so it remains to be seen if the likes of Brighton can realistically have any success in pursuing this deal.

Kadioglu transfer looks a tall order for Premier League clubs

It might be that we’ll see Kadioglu playing in England at some point in the future, but for now it looks like he’s going to remain a key player for Mourinho, who took over as Fenerbahce manager earlier this summer.

The Portuguese tactician will surely not be impressed if Fener end up selling one of his most important players so quickly after his arrival, so it may be that even €35m would now not be enough to persuade the club to sell.

It may also be that Arsenal’s interest in Kadioglu has cooled now that they’re closing in on the signing of Riccardo Calafiori for the left-back position.

The Italy international has been travelling for his medical tests with the Gunners, with an official announcement surely not far away now.