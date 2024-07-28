Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing young Liverpool star Ben Doak with his future at Anfield looking uncertain.

After an incredible season in the Championship, Enzo Maresca guided the Foxes back up to the Premier League after finishing first although it may not have been as comfortable as he would have hoped.

However, with the Italian manager now gone after replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, the Foxes face the difficult task of remaining in the top flight immediately after promotion.

To make it even more challenging, Leicester lost midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the Blues as well with the England international a core element of their side.

Steve Cooper now faces the unenviable task of trying to replace his incredible attacking output, 14 goals and 15 assists across the league last season.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Foxes have shown an interest in Liverpool starlet Doak with the 18-year-old winger on the fringes of Arne Slot’s squad.

The report claims that Doak will sit down with his manager and sporting director to discuss his future at Anfield after their pre-season tour.

The Reds played Real Betis on Saturday and will now face Arsenal next Thursday before a showdown with bitter Premier League rivals Manchester United three days later.