Ian Rush names Liverpool’s ‘most natural’ finisher in Keegan comparison

Ian Rush believes Diogo Jota is the ‘most natural finisher’ currently at Liverpool and has compared the forward to Reds legend Kevin Keegan.

Rush is himself one of the most iconic players ever to wear a red jersey, scoring a club-record 346 goals for Liverpool across two spells at the club in the 1980s and 1990s, winning five league titles and two European Cups among a host of other honours.

With that in mind, the 62-year-old former Wales international is well-placed to make a judgement on Liverpool’s current crop of goalscorers.

In his opinion, Jota — who has 56 goals and 19 assists to his name in 145 appearances since joining from Wolves in 2020 — is the top finisher currently at Anfield.

Rush even compared the Portugal international to two-time Ballon d’Or winner Keegan, who scored 100 goals and won a host of major honours with Liverpool during the 1970s.

“He is most probably the most natural finisher at the club. I keep saying it – he reminds me of Kevin Keegan,” Rush told Liverpool FC’s official YouTube channel (via TBR) of Jota.

“For someone who is a small man, he is very, very good in the air. He has got a football brain. He is a natural finisher, and let’s hope that he keeps himself fit. He is unbelievable.

“He gets stuck in, and he gives 100%. That’s what all supporters want. Jota normally gives 100%. He also scores goals as well.”

Jota will be hoping to prove Rush correct this season following a nightmare 2023/24 campaign in which he was sidelined for extended periods with muscle and knee injuries.