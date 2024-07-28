Liverpool defender hoping to earn his place in ‘new era’ under Slot

Sepp van den Berg is hoping a ‘new era’ at Liverpool under Arne Slot can help cement his future at the club.

Van den Berg joined the Reds from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2019 but has so far struggled to make an impact at Anfield, making just four senior appearances to date.

The centre-back has enjoyed more success out on loan, taking in temporary spells at Preston North End, FC Schalke and, most recently, Mainz.

Van den Berg impressed with the latter, playing more minutes (2,838) than any other Mainz player in the Bundesliga last season, registering team-highs for interceptions (43), aerial duels won (173), clearances (154) and possessions won in the defensive (94) and middle thirds (81).

Now 22 years old, the time has come for Van den Berg to either cement his place at Liverpool or find a new home. The defender played 63 minutes of Liverpool’s 1-0 friendly win against Real Betis on Friday and performed well, completing more passes (80) than any other player on the pitch while also making five recoveries, two interceptions and one tackle.

Can he do enough to impress new boss and compatriot Slot?

“I’m still a Liverpool player. I enjoy it here, really. Like I said it’s been a very nice pre-season, a new coach, a new era starts, fresh training, a new style of play, so I really like it,” Van den Berg said when asked about his future following the Betis game (via Liverpoolfc.com).

“Like I said, for me it’s just about game time and at the moment I am getting it here so I’m happy. It’s still early, you never know what can happen, but for me the most important thing is playing.

“If I can do it here there’s no better place, it’s one of the biggest clubs – if not the biggest – in the world so if it is here it is my dream. But for me, the most important thing is to play so we will see what happens.”

Van den Berg remaining ‘patient’

Liverpool have two more matches in the United States against Arsenal and Manchester United before they return to Anfield for one final test against Sevilla.

Van den Berg, of course, hopes to play a big part in those matches — especially against Premier League rivals Arsenal and Man Utd — but appreciates there’s a level of ‘patience’ required when it comes to a club like Liverpool.

“I played 45 minutes in the first game [a behind-closed-doors match against Preston], 60 in this one and I hope to make more minutes in the next two games,” Van den Berg added.

“For me, it’s perfect. I can show myself in training [and] in the games, get game time, get rhythm, so it’s been very good.

“At a club like this, at this level, you have to be patient. I’ve been here now already for five years, time flies! Of course, I’ve been away quite a lot but for me, they were perfect steps: gain experience, a lot of games, I’ve played a lot in the last three years.

“Especially as a centre-back, I came here when I was very, very young, so for me to go out a few times was perfect and now to be here feeling ready, feeling good, I think it’s very good.”