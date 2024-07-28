Liverpool star spotted signing Real Madrid shirt amid transfer links with Spanish giants

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been spotted signing a Real Madrid shirt amid transfer rumours linking him with the Spanish giants.

The England international has been a hugely important player for Liverpool down the years, but he’s now just a year away from being out of contract at Anfield and he’s been linked with Real Madrid recently by Christian Falk and others…

Real Madrid fans will now be intrigued by this image below, which might of course just be an innocent incident involving a big-name player signing a shirt for a fan, or perhaps a subtle hint over his future plans…

Even if this does turn out to be nothing, it’s perhaps not ideal during this period where there is genuine doubt over Alexander-Arnold’s future.

LFC supporters will hope there’s still a chance that he signs a new contract, or else they’re not too far away now from losing a world class player for nothing.

That would be difficult any time, but particularly so when long-serving legendary manager Jurgen Klopp has just left, and when influential and important players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk start to show signs of ageing and being past their best.

