Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been spotted signing a Real Madrid shirt amid transfer rumours linking him with the Spanish giants.

The England international has been a hugely important player for Liverpool down the years, but he’s now just a year away from being out of contract at Anfield and he’s been linked with Real Madrid recently by Christian Falk and others…

Real Madrid is getting concret with Trent Alexander-Arnold (25)

?? Arnold has contract til 2025, no contract extension at Liverpool yet

?? The Player is interested, there is contact since month — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 16, 2024

Real Madrid fans will now be intrigued by this image below, which might of course just be an innocent incident involving a big-name player signing a shirt for a fan, or perhaps a subtle hint over his future plans…

? Trent Alexander Arnold signing a Real Madrid shirt. pic.twitter.com/ZMWl69kR7J — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 27, 2024

Even if this does turn out to be nothing, it’s perhaps not ideal during this period where there is genuine doubt over Alexander-Arnold’s future.

LFC supporters will hope there’s still a chance that he signs a new contract, or else they’re not too far away now from losing a world class player for nothing.

That would be difficult any time, but particularly so when long-serving legendary manager Jurgen Klopp has just left, and when influential and important players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk start to show signs of ageing and being past their best.