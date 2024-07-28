Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

According to a report from Sunday World, Liverpool could step up their interest in the 23-year-old winger after an impressive season with Newcastle.

Gordon scored 12 goals and picked up 11 assists in all competitions for the Magpies last season and Liverpool are looking to secure his services.

The former Everton attacker is a boyhood Liverpool fan, and he is open to the move this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds can secure an agreement with Newcastle. The Magpies do not need to sell their best players and convincing them could be difficult.

There have been reports that Newcastle are unwilling to sell the England international this summer and manager Eddie Howe is keen to hold onto the player as well.

The report further states that Liverpool are now weighing up a fresh offer to sign the player and they could include certain players in the deal to sweeten the move for Newcastle.

Liverpool need someone like Anthony Gordon

Liverpool need more cutting edge in the final third and Gordon would be a quality acquisition. The 23-year-old is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The young winger is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming

Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club recently, and he will have to be replaced adequately. Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract as well, and Liverpool must look to plan for a future without him. The Egyptian international could be sold this summer if he does not extend his deal with the club.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.