Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt continues to be linked with a move away from the German club and Manchester United are keen on signing him.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the defender’s agent Rafaela Pimenta is in direct contact with Manchester United regarding a move for the international.

The 24-year-old central defender remains a concrete target for Manchester United and the player is ready to join the Premier League club as well.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich need to raise funds through sales and it will be interesting to see if they can negotiate the Dutch international’s departure in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old is a quality performer and he has shown his ability in Italy and Germany. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite attractive for him and he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football as well.

De Ligt would help Man United improve

He could be a quality long-term acquisition for Manchester United. The Red Devils are in need of defensive additions, especially after the departure of Raphael Varane. They will need to replace the French international adequately and signing De Ligt would be a step in the right direction.

The fact that the defender wants to move to Old Trafford will certainly come as a boost for Manchester United and agreeing on personal terms with the player should not be difficult. They will need to convince Bayern Munich to sell the player for a reasonable amount of money.

Manchester United will be hoping to push for major trophies next season. They need more quality and depth in the side in order to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the summer transfer window closes.