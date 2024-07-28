Exclusive: Man Utd have agreement in place with €50m star, but other transfer target will cost £70m – expert

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s hunt for a new centre-back as they continue to be linked with both Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that there isn’t really an update to speak of at the moment, with Man Utd having two bids rejected for Branthwaite, and with Everton still holding out for as much as £70m, which the Red Devils won’t pay.

Things also don’t seem to be moving on De Ligt right now, despite United previously reaching an agreement with the player, as Bayern’s asking price is also considered too high for MUFC as things stand.

United signed Leny Yoro from Lille in another big-money defensive move this summer, but it will be interesting to see if they follow that up with another signing in that position as there’s surely also room for one of De Ligt or Branthwaite to join as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Raphael Varane’s departure also leaves a gap in that area of the pitch.

Man United defensive update from Fabrizio Romano

“We keep hearing a lot about Manchester United’s targets in defence and I’ve previously reported that they could sign more than one centre-back this summer, so what’s next after their recent deal for Leny Yoro?” Romano wrote.

“The reality is that, for now, there’s still nothing more to discuss with Matthijs de Ligt’s agent as Man United already agreed on terms with the player weeks ago – there have been no fresh contacts, though they have spoken about Noussair Mazraoui, who is another client of Rafaela Pimenta. The problem is only on Bayern side as they insist on a €50m guaranteed fee, while Man United want to use add-ons as part of the deal.

“I also don’t currently have any fresh information on Jarrad Branthwaite. There are no negotiations taking place at the moment after two bids rejected by Everton from Manchester United. Everton keep insisting on a fee of £70m at least and Man United will not pay that. The only way to reactivate the deal is if Everton drop their price, and they’re not planning for that at the moment.

“It’s also important to note that the Jake O’Brien deal doesn’t necessarily mean that Branthwaite is leaving, even if there has been some speculation that he would be his replacement.”