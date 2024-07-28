Man Utd star admits he almost retired this summer before signing new deal

Jonny Evans has admitted he would ‘probably’ have called time on his playing career had he not signed a new contract with Manchester United this summer.

Evans emerged from the Man Utd youth system during the Sir Alex Ferguson era and made almost 200 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2015, winning three Premier League titles and a Champions League.

The centre-back then left the club and went on to play for West Brom and Leicester City, winning the 2021 FA Cup with the latter.

Evans made a shock return to Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer and despite only initially signing as a depth option, went on to make 30 appearances across all competitions, picking up another FA Cup medal along the way.

Now 36, Evans recently signed a one-year extension at Old Trafford and will once again provide depth at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s defence.

Evans has now admitted staying at Manchester United was the only way he was realistically going to extend his playing career any further.

“The fine details meant it took a bit longer than expected but I knew I wasn’t going anywhere else,” the 107-time Northern Ireland international said (via Sky Sports). “It was either stay here or probably retire.

“I was glad another season came available and the club wanted me to stay. I had a great time last season and I want to continue that.”