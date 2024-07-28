Man United reach verbal agreement over transfer of 26-year-old, player has said yes to move

Manchester United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement over the transfer of Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who has said yes to the potential move to Old Trafford.

The Morocco international has not always been a regular for Bayern, but he shone at former club Ajax and could be a useful option for Man Utd as he can play both right-back and left-back.

It now seems a verbal agreement is in place for the Red Devils to sign Mazraoui, with the player accepting the move, though it is not done yet as it also depends on Aaron Wan-Bissaka finalising his switch to West Ham, according to journalist Santi Aouna in the post below…

Mazraoui could well be an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka on that right-hand side, while he’ll also give Erik ten Hag an option on the other flank after injury-hit campaigns from both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia last term.

Noussair Mazraoui in action for Bayern Munich

The 26-year-old makes sense as someone for Bayern to sell as they’ll surely need to balance the books after some heavy spending in recent times, with Harry Kane joining last summer, while other big names like Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha have followed this year.

Mazraoui will probably find it harder to be part of the long-term project now, so it will be interesting to see how he can revive his career in the Premier League if this deal ends up going through.

