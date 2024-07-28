Terms agreed: Arsenal in pole position to secure major transfer following key development

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino as they move into pole position over a transfer.

The Spain international has shone in La Liga and also had a strong tournament at Euro 2024, so Gooners will be excited to hear that their club now look to be edging closer to completing this potentially significant deal to bolster their midfield.

According to Football Transfers, Merino has now agreed personal terms with Arsenal, who have moved into pole position to bring the 28-year-old to the Emirates Stadium despite other clubs also previously being linked with an interest in the player.

AFC surely need someone like Merino as an upgrade on the ageing and injury-prone Thomas Partey, who has his qualities but who missed a huge chunk of the previous campaign.

Merino transfer: Arsenal ahead of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the race for Spain midfielder’s signature

Fabrizio Romano addressed the Merino transfer situation in his exclusive Daily Briefing column earlier today, stating that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been keen on the Spain international.

Romano suggested the Merino deal would be approached in a more advanced way once the Riccardo Calafiori signing was properly finalised, whilst also mentioning the interest from elsewhere in La Liga, though since then it may well be that Arsenal have made an important step closer to getting the deal done.

On the Merino Arsenal situation, Romano said: “Arsenal have been having conversations on the player side and they are prepared to attack the situation on the club side as well once they’ve completed the formal part of the Calafiori deal. There’s still no official bid from Arsenal to Real Sociedad, while we also know about interest from Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“Still, Arsenal are preparing their move, with Merino remaining high on the Gunners’ list as they prepare to focus on strengthening their midfield, though he’s not the only one being considered. Merino is one of the names they like, and then we’ll have to see how conversations with Real Sociedad will go.”