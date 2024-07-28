Mikel Arteta sends clear message to 17-year-old star

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for young Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri as he put in a stand-out performance during Arsenal’s pre-season clash.

The Gunners faced off against Manchester United in the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles in the second game of their United States pre-season tour as they prepare for the start of the Premier League season in three weeks.

Despite both sides missing several key players, the game had a surprising intensity with Rasmus Hojlund giving Erik ten Hag’s side the lead after just ten minutes.

Gabriel Jesus then equalised before the break with Gabriel Martinelli coming off the bench to snatch the winner after some intricate build-up play from Arteta’s side.

One of the standout performances of the contest was that of Nwaneri who set up Jesus for the equaliser and looked comfortable in the left-eight position.

There has been a lot of hype around the 17-year-old ever since he became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League at just 15 as he now looks on the verge of a place in the senior squad.

Asked about his future after their pre-season win, Arteta stated that he will get more minutes if he continues to play like he did.

“The decision is that tomorrow he’s gonna train with us again and if he continues to play like that, he’s gonna play again some minutes on Wednesday for sure.” He said via Football.London.