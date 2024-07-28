West Ham United have reportedly made a £15million bid to try to hijack Leicester City’s move to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

The 24-year-old has not been a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side and it makes sense for him to look for a move in order to play more regularly.

Leicester had looked to be leading the race for Nelson’s signature, but now the Mirror are reporting that West Ham are entering the running.

West Ham have tried a £15m offer for Nelson, while Fulham have also been named as a team to watch for the former England youth international.

Fulham could also sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, so it remains to be seen if that could turn into a double deal of sorts.

West Ham could surely give Nelson more playing time than he’s had at the Emirates Stadium, while he’ll also give incoming manager Julen Lopetegui more depth behind the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in that area of the squad.