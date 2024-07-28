Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement with Benfica for Portuguese midfield wonderkid Joao Neves, with sources confirming to CaughtOffside that the French giants plan to announce the transfer soon.

With Neves to PSG set to go through, it is now anticipated that Manuel Ugarte and Fabian Ruiz could both be allowed to leave amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively.

CaughtOffside understands PSG have set a price tag of €59m for Ugarte, and there is now not too big a gap in valuation between them and Man Utd, with the Red Devils aiming to sign the Uruguay international for around €50-55m.

Ugarte, meanwhile, is open to a transfer to Old Trafford, but first of all he wants the clubs to reach an agreement on the fee before deciding on accepting the chance to join the Premier League giants.

Neves transfer could see PSG sell Ugarte and Ruiz

Meanwhile, Ugarte may not be the only PSG midfielder to leave this summer as Neves closes in on his move, as sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal remain interested in Spanish midfielder Ruiz.

Ruiz, who shone for Spain as they won Euro 2024 this summer, has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under Luis Enrique at PSG, is now understood to be seen as a viable option to strengthen Arsenal‘s midfield.

This shift in focus towards Ruiz follows some suggestion that the preference of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is to stay in Spain, potentially joining either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, who have long been linked as admirers of the player along with the Gunners.

Arsenal could now prioritise Ruiz instead, and it’s understood they are planning to make a move to sign the former Napoli man on loan with an option to buy him permanently.

Ruiz himself would be open to leaving the Parc des Princes for more playing time, so it could be that a move to Arsenal would appeal to him. PSG have set a €45m price tag for the player.