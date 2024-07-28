Newcastle are reportedly getting closer to a move for AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw as they look to add depth to their defensive department.

Coming off the back of his first season in charge of the Magpies, Eddie Howe did an incredible job at St. James’ Park leading his side to the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

But after reaching that milestone, Newcastle crumbled the following season with their weak defence a major reason for this.

After producing the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding only 33 goals, the Magpies went on to concede 62 as they finished in seventh place alongside an early Champions League exit.

Howe had to deal with countless injuries to his backline with Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman sidelined for a long period of time.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for German defender Thiaw who could leave the Serie A for the Premier League side.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, the Italian giants are getting close to sealing a deal for defender Strahinja Pavlović which could allow the German defender to leave.

The report also claims that AC Milan wants in the region of €40 million for the German and is waiting for Newcastle to make an approach