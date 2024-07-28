Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says Sandro Tonali is ‘really fit and focused’ ahead of his highly anticipated return to competitive action.

The Italy international has been banned from football since October 2023 due to betting offences, although he has been allowed to train with the Newcastle first team during that time.

Tonali’s ban expires at the end of August, making him eligible for Newcastle’s home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on the 31st. If he plays, it’ll be the 24-year-old’s first time out on a competitive pitch since a 25-minute appearance against Borussia Dortmund during the Champions League group stage on October 25th, 2023.

In preparation for his return, Tonali reportedly featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley earlier in the week, with the game arranged specifically to help the Italian get up to speed.

And surprisingly, Tonali has also been included in the Newcastle squad that will travel to Japan for friendlies next week against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos, even though he will not be permitted to play in either match.

Howe: Tonali has points to prove

Speaking after Newcastle’s 2-0 friendly win over Hull on Saturday — which Tonali, of course, did not play in — Howe was full of praise for the midfielder’s attitude and believes he has ‘points to prove’.

“He’s come back really fit and focused,” said Howe. “You can see a change in his demeanour – there is definitely a change in him in terms of feeling as he is closer to playing. It is very difficult when you have that stretch ahead of you and you are not going to play competitively for such a length of time.

“He now looks ready to play and ready to make a difference, he does feel like an absolute new signing and somebody we desperately missed last year.

“He will feel like he’s got points to prove and objectives to hit. He came here with very clear motivations to be successful. He is a deep thinker and someone who wants to do very well. I have no doubt he will.”