Premier League clubs alerted over transfer of teenage star

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Premier League clubs have been put on alert after the agent of Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko revealed that he wants to leave.

The 19-year-old German international caught the attention of some top European sides when he made his senior debut for Borussia Dortmund just one day after his 16th birthday, coming on for Erling Haaland in their Bundesliga clash against Hertha BSC in November 2020.

The young striker is still considered one of the most talented prospects in European football but has failed to break into the Dortmund squad recently, starting only four games last campaign.

With the recent acquisition of Serhou Guirassy by the German giants, Moukoko may see his minutes limited even further going forward.

The 19-year-old’s agent, Patrick Williams, has subsequently taken to social media via Fabrizio Romano, to release a statement about his client and announcing that he wants to depart the club.

Several Premier League sides like Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the youngster in the past alongside Real Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham pursuit of Portuguese forward set to hit financial roadblock
“He looks really good” – Mikel Arteta praises Brazilian star after pre-season performance
“We still have work to do” – Daniel Farke outlines Leeds summer transfer plans
More Stories Youssoufa Moukoko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.