Premier League clubs alerted over transfer of teenage star

Premier League clubs have been put on alert after the agent of Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko revealed that he wants to leave.

The 19-year-old German international caught the attention of some top European sides when he made his senior debut for Borussia Dortmund just one day after his 16th birthday, coming on for Erling Haaland in their Bundesliga clash against Hertha BSC in November 2020.

The young striker is still considered one of the most talented prospects in European football but has failed to break into the Dortmund squad recently, starting only four games last campaign.

With the recent acquisition of Serhou Guirassy by the German giants, Moukoko may see his minutes limited even further going forward.

The 19-year-old’s agent, Patrick Williams, has subsequently taken to social media via Fabrizio Romano, to release a statement about his client and announcing that he wants to depart the club.

🚨🟡⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Youssoufa Moukoko’s agent Patrick Williams announces plan to leave BVB. “Youssoufa has a huge potential, which unfortunately he couldn‘t show last season. I think the fact that he scored 5 goals in 613 minutes says everything about his quality. Few players in… pic.twitter.com/uQhug8GxeZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2024

Several Premier League sides like Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the youngster in the past alongside Real Madrid.