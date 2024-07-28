Premier League rivals eye move for Arsenal’s £50m star

Nottingham Forest is reportedly planning a move for Arsenal’s out-of-favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as they search for a new shot-stopper.

Although it may have gone under the radar with many fans seeing it as a foregone conclusion, Arsenal secured the permanent signing of Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford earlier in the transfer window.

After a shaky start at the Emirates Stadium, the Spaniard slowly found his feet and became pivotal to the overall style of play that Mikel Arteta demanded from his side.

As a result of his permanent signing for the Gunners, it has all but secured the exit of Ramsdale who has essentially been the back-up goalkeeper since September.

But still a great player and only at the age of 26, Arsenal will be keen to make some profit if they are to sell him.

According to reports from the Sun, Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest have expressed an interest in the England international but only on a loan deal.

The report claims that the Gunners have set a £50 million asking price but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side does not have the financial capabilities to reach this valuation and will instead make a late loan push instead.

Ramsdale joined the North London club in 2021 for a reported €28 million but with his deal set to expire in just two years and very little interest shown from other clubs, Forest may see this as the perfect opportunity to test Arsenal’s hand.