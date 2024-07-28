Premier League club plots fresh move for Leeds superstar

Brighton is reportedly planning a new move for Leeds United star Georginio Rutter as they attempt to get a deal finalised before the new season starts.

After agonisingly missing out on promotion back to the Premier League after losing the Championship play-off final against Southampton, Daniel Farke faces the task of motivating his side to once again dive headfirst into another gruelling campaign.

His main focus will not only be bringing in players who improve his team overall but also trying to keep a hold of his current star players.

One of his most important players from last campaign was midfielder Rutter who featured in 45 Championship games grabbing six goals and 15 assists.

The 22-year-old attracted a lot of attention from Premier League side Brighton who made a push for him earlier in the summer but were shut down by Leeds.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Seagulls are plotting a fresh move for the French international that will exceed their previous £30 million approach.

Rutter broke the club record when he arrived at Elland Road for a staggering £36 million and Farke’s side won’t be eager to lose him anytime soon.

The German manager will also be keen to keep hold of winger Crysencio Summerville who has also garnered a lot of attention from Premier League outfits.