Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to AC Milan duo being linked with Bayern Munich transfers

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has played down the links between Bayern Munich and AC Milan duo Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that neither player is looking to leave Milan this summer, while it also seems the Rossoneri have no plans to sell the French international pair.

Bayern may continue to be linked with Maignan and Hernandez, but Romano is arguably the most reliable transfer reporter out there, and he seems very confident there’s nothing to these links.

Milan fans will be reassured, as there’s no doubt it would be a big blow for two such important players to leave, especially for another major club that they’ll want to be competing against in the Champions League in years to come.

“AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani has indicated that Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan are not for sale this summer, but both have been linked with Bayern Munich, so what’s the truth?” Romano wrote in today’s column.

“Despite rumours, my understanding is that Bayern are not working on the Maignan deal, and Bayern are not working on the Hernandez deal – it’s as simple as that.

“I think Milan deserve more respect as their players have been constantly linked with clubs without any bid or even any formal approach, but the reality is that Milan don’t need to sell in order to buy, they said that clearly also in public several times.

“Maignan and Hernandez are expected to stay at Milan, they’ve been very clear for months and this hasn’t changed – only crazy proposals can change the story and no one has even reached out to Milan this summer despite many links on the press. Milan are very relaxed, these are are key players for them, and the situation is under control.”