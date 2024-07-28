(Video) Robert Sanchez shouts at team-mate for poor defending against Celtic

Chelsea haven’t had the best start to life under Enzo Maresca and followed up their draw against Wrexham with a defeat to Celtic. 

Maresca’s men put in a disappointing performance, and despite a bright start and creating several opportunities to score, Celtic were a class above and carved through the Blues with ease as they ran out 4-1 winners.

The scoreline could have been more had it not been for a number of saves from Sanchez, whilst Christopher Nkunku scored a late consolation from the spot, his second goal in two games.

Maresca will certainly have been concerned about Chelsea’s defending particularly in the first half, as Celtic were able to get in with ease behind their high line.

Chelsea are clearly getting used to the new defensive set-up and structure under the Italian, but in the build up to Celtic’s second goal Sanchez could be heard shouting at Wesley Fofana to mark his man, which the Frenchman didn’t do as Kyogo Furuhashi just ran off him to tuck the ball home.

It was lazy defending from Fofana, who was starting his first game in over a year and is something Chelsea will have to improve as soon as possible.

Watch Sanchez scream at Fofana to mark his man

