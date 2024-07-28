Erik ten Hag will be sweating after Manchester United were handed a double injury scare in their defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

United took the lead through Rasmus Hojlund in Los Angeles but the Gunners equalised through Gabriel Jesus before Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner with nine minutes remaining.

However, the result will be secondary to Ten Hag as Hojlund and new signing Leny Yoro were both forced off through injury in the first half.

Ten Hag face anxious wait for update on Hojlund and Yoro

United suffered a whole host of injury problems last season and to see a reoccurrence of that in pre-season is the last thing Ten Hag would have wanted.

Hojlund, who endured a difficult campaign last season following his move from Atalanta had given United the lead, but just five minutes later the Dane went down, with some reports suggesting it could be a problem with his hamstring.

The 21-year-old was able to walk off the pitch and down the tunnel which could be viewed as positive sign, but United now face an anxious wait for an update on his condition.

As if seeing Hojlund go off wasn’t bad enough United’s latest signing Yoro was also forced off 20 minutes later with an apparent ankle injury, and Ten Hag admitted afterwards it’s too soon to know anything and they will have to wait 24 hours.

“Of course it is too soon and we have to wait over 24 hours, then we will hopefully know more,” the Dutchman said.

“We were careful especially with Leny as he only did 50 per cent of the sessions.

“But let’s be positive and see what comes out.”

United will be hoping it’s nothing too serious as they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 10th, but before that they still have friendlies against Real Betis and rivals Liverpool.