Tottenham Hotspur has agreed to a deal with Gangwon FC for the transfer of 18-year-old winger Yang Min-hyuk.

Currently, on their pre-season tour of Asia, Ange Postecoglou’s side will be extremely motivated for the upcoming season after just missing out on Champions League qualification at the end of last season to Aston Villa.

Spurs have already been busy in the transfer market with the likes of Archie Gray arriving in North London with some more new additions expected.

Tottenham have already confirmed the signing of South Korean youngster Min-hyuk who signed a contract at the club until the year 2030.

The 18-year-old who grabbed seven goals and three assists in the K League last campaign will have to wait until January 2025 to join up with his new side.

The speedy wideman will more than likely be a part of the K League all-star team that Spurs will face in Seoul on Wednesday as they wrap up their pre-season tour of Asia.

Tottenham Hotspur played Vissel Kobe early Saturday morning where they won the game 3-2 thanks to a late goal from Mikey Moore.

