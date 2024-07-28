Juventus to rival Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd for 16-goal Bundesliga star

Juventus have joined the race to sign Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, according to reports.

The 21-year-old raised eyebrows last season as he notched 16 goals and three assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances, helping Die Kraichgauer finish seventh in the table, securing Europa League qualification in the process.

Beier’s form earned him his senior debut for the Germany national team in a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, while he was also included in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for Euro 2024, coming off the bench for 25 minutes of their 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the group stage.

A number of top clubs have also been placed on high alert, with Florian Plettenberg reporting a month ago that Chelsea were ‘one of several’ Premier League sides keeping tabs on the striker.

Now, German outlet Bild have reported that Juventus have added Beier to their shortlist, but the Old Lady will face competition from Liverpool, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Brighton, alongside Chelsea.

Beier was understood to have a €32.5m release clause earlier this summer, but that has now expired with his asking price now expected to rise considerably as a result.

Although Beier was undoubtedly impressive in 2024/25, the striker undoubtedly lacks experience with just 46 senior games under his belt for Hoffenheim, alongside 68 appearances — notching 15 goals and seven assists — during a two-year loan spell with 2. Bundesliga outfit Hannover.