Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran is reportedly pushing for a transfer to West Ham after rejecting a move abroad to Saudi Arabia.

After taking over the reins from David Moyes at the end of last season, Julen Lopetgui will be keen for the Hammers to hit the ground running next month, especially with a rejuvenated squad.

Fans will no doubt be hopeful of some new faces to help the side in this transition with one position in particular in dire need of an addition.

With Michail Antonio suffering several injuries last campaign, Moyes struggled to find an adequate replacement for him within his squad with Jarred Bowen forced to play out of position up top in several games.

The Hammers have been heavily linked with Aston Villa striker Duran and according to recent reports from the Sunday Mirror via West Ham Zone, the 20-year-old is pushing for a move to the London club.

The report claims that he has turned down a move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad preferring to remain in the Premier League

Duran may find himself in hot water however as he made a Hammers gesture, crossing his arms like the Irons badge, with Villa currently investigating this.

Unai Emery’s side has already turned down a £30 million bid from the London club for the Colombian and is reportedly holding out for £40 million.