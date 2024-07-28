West Ham to compete with PL rivals for Ligue 1 ace who will cost €25 million

West Ham United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Kevin Danso from RC Lens.

According to Footmercato, the 25-year-old defender has attracted the attention of multiple clubs from Italy and England. It will be interesting to see if whether the Hammers can get the deal done.

They will have to tighten up at the back if they want to have a successful season next year. The defender is reportedly valued at €25 million and West Ham certainly have the finances to get the deal done.

Danso has proven himself to be a reliable performer in Ligue 1 and he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football as well. He could be a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons. Clubs like Atalanta and Napoli are keen on signing the defender as well and it will be interesting to see if they can beat West Ham to his signature. Meanwhile, the Hammers will face competition from Premier League rivals Wolves as well.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and all four clubs should be able to afford him. The defender wants to compete at a high level and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

West Ham move could tempt Kevin Danso

West Ham have been competing in European football over the last two seasons and they managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League in recent seasons. They have a talented squad and a quality manager at their disposal. They could provide Danso with the platform to fulfil his ambitions.

Furthermore, the opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite attractive. The central defender is likely to be tempted to join the Hammers this summer.

West Ham will look to push for European qualification and they will look to do well in the domestic trophies next season. Quality signings like Danso will help them achieve their goals.