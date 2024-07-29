AC Milan star turns down move to West Ham as he believes the Italian giants are a bigger club

AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori, has turned down an offer from West Ham, expressing that the club doesn’t align with his ambitions.

As reported by Football Insider, West Ham reached out to Tomori, but the England international opted to remain with AC Milan, demonstrating his loyalty to the Rossoneri.

The 26-year-old made it clear that he perceives Milan as a “bigger club” and has no intention of departing during this transfer window.

Tomori has been outstanding since joining AC Milan

Tomori’s journey with Milan began on loan from Chelsea in January 2021, where his standout performances secured a permanent move for €34.4 million in June 2021.

His influence was pivotal in Milan’s 2021-22 Serie A title win, their first in 11 years, which earned him a spot in the league’s Team of the Year.

With a contract extending until June 2027, Tomori continues to shine, having made 26 Serie A appearances last season and scoring four goals, reinforcing his reputation as a defensive powerhouse.

Despite interest from other clubs, Tomori’s recent remarks indicate his contentment with his current role at Milan.