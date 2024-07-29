“Agreement reached” – Fabrizio Romano reveals what Man United fans wanted to hear

Manchester United are trying to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that an agreement has been reached until 2029 with an option of another year.

🚨🔴 Understand the agreement reached between Man United and Noussair Mazraoui is on five year deal valid until June 2029. It also includes an option for further year, 2030. Same as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. Mazraoui, waiting for United… as they’ve to sell Wan-Bissaka. pic.twitter.com/OxRzjcdxJV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2024

Mazraoui was coached by Man United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax from 2018 to 2022, demonstrating manager’s confidence in the abilities of the player.

In the same year that ten Hag left, the 26-year-old subsequently signed with Bayern and went on to play 55 games for the German team.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future, United have decided to strengthen their right-back position during the summer transfer window.

Wan-Bissaka has entered the final year of his contract at the club and the Red Devils want to cash in on him as they risk losing him for free next summer.

The Man United manager had been looking for an attacking option as the team’s new right-back and Mazraoui is the type of player he wants.

Having known the player from their days at Ajax together, the Man United boss knows the strengths and weaknesses of the player and how to use him.

The Moroccan international is set to become Man United’s third summer signing after the arrival of striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro.

Man United owners have backed Erik ten Hag this summer

This shows the club’s commitment to improve on their poor last season and help provide the manager the right players so that he can make them title challengers again.

The player will become United’s second defensive signing so far this summer, which shows the club’s priority to strengthen their defense.

A midfielder is now expected soon at the club but it remains to be seen if it will be PSG’s Manuel Ugarte or someone else.