Chelsea reportedly have a medical scheduled today for exciting young defender Aaron Anselmino, who is edging closer to finalising his transfer from Boca Juniors to Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine looks like a huge prospect for the future and yet another smart long-term signing for this Blues project as Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali build for the future.

Anselmino looks like he could have been good enough for a number of other top European clubs, so Chelsea fans will be delighted to now be so close to wrapping this deal up.

See below for the latest details on this move as Fabrizio Romano posts on X about the player’s medical in London today…

Anselmino surely has a bright future in the game and it will be exciting to see what he can achieve in the Premier League, though Chelsea fans will have to wait a bit longer before seeing the 19-year-old in their colours, as he’ll be returning to Boca on loan first.

Chelsea have a similar arrangement with some other elite young South American talents in the form of Brazilian forward Estevao Willian at Palmeiras, and Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez at Independiente del Valle.

