Manchester United winger Antony is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Besiktas, but it looks like a difficult deal for the Turkish giants as he’d prefer to stay at Old Trafford.

Antony has been a flop at Man Utd so far, failing to look anything like the exciting young talent we saw also playing under Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

It remains to be seen if the Brazil international can rediscover his best form, but it seems he’s determined to try to do it in a United shirt despite looking like having opportunities elsewhere.

This has been reported by Turkish journalists on YouTube, who state that Besiktas have made a move for Antony, but are unlikely to be successful as he seems to be very clearly leaning towards staying where he is.

Antony might not get much playing time in Ten Hag’s side in the season ahead, but it seems he will at least stick around to give it his best shot for a little while longer.

Antony transfer decision is a blow for Manchester United

MUFC fans may be disappointed with this news, as Antony just hasn’t impressed at all in this spell in England, and player sales could also be important for the club as they look for new signings this summer.

Offloading Antony would have made sense as a big opportunity for United, but it now seems they’ll have to look elsewhere to raise some funds.

As reported earlier today, CaughtOffside understands that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro could be two players on their way out soon, with the latter attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, while the former could join West Ham.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho could be another player to watch as Fabrizio Romano has reported on YouTube about PSG’s interest in the player and talks with his representatives.