Arsenal struggling to sign Premier League player as his club offers him a new deal

Arsenal have managed to complete the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya this summer and they are now closing in on a deal to sign defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners battled hard again last season in the Premier League but lost on the final day of the season to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s team is closing the gap on the Premier League winners every season and it remains to be seen if they can finish in first place and win their first league title since 2004.

The club is ready to sign new players in order to add depth to the squad so that Arteta can have another go at the league title next season.

The North Londoners have been linked with a move for Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley but according to The Sun, the Gunners are struggling to sign him since he is being offered a new contract by his club.

After losing his spot in the team to Raya last season, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer in order for more playing time.

In that case, the Gunners would need a new goalkeeper to become their number two behind Raya.

Although Ramsdale has not yet left the club, the Premier League giants are already preparing for such a scenario.

While the Gunners manager has not been deterred, he is beginning to consider his alternatives after the Midlands club extended an offer to the goalkeeper to keep him at Molineux.

Arsenal are ready to explore other options as they feel that Wolves are demanding a high fee for the 31-year-old goalkeeper.

Dan Bentley has past connection with Arsenal

Before starting a new career at Southend United in 2009, Bentley was a member of the Arsenal youth setup.

Over the years, he has enjoyed a number of successful stints with top clubs.

He joined Wolves in 2023 and has been acting as Jose Sa’s back up. The goalkeeper has just made nine appearances in the last one and a half year.

The Gunners would need a new goalkeeper soon as Ramsdale would not accept another season on the bench at the Emirates Stadium.

He needs to leave Arsenal in order to make progress in his career and build on his impressive past performances for Arteta’s team.