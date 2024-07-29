Arsenal want former Premier League midfielder who is being chased by Barcelona

Arsenal have managed to complete the permanent signing of David Raya from Brentford and now they are edging closer to a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners aim to strengthen their squad yet again this summer as they plot another challenge on the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s team have lost the league twice against Manchester City but now they are determined to go an extra mile to win the league.

In order to strengthen their midfield and get Declan Rice a new partner, they have decided to make Real Sociedad and Spain’s Euro 2024 winner their top transfer target.

According to Relevo, the Gunners have made the former Newcastle United midfielder their top target for this summer.

The player is also being chased by La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners have not yet submitted a big to sign the midfielder who scored the winner for Spain in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal against Germany.

Arteta feels Merino can provide them steel and passing quality in the midfield and he could become the ideal partner in the midfield for Rice.

Having previously joined Newcastle United, the Spaniard struggled in England but since joining Real Sociedad, he has become one of the best midfielders in La Liga.

Arsenal, Barca and Atletico are all looking to sign him this summer, which shows that the 28-year-old is in high demand.

The midfielder is enjoying some time off at the moment after winning the Euros this summer.

Arsenal plan to add a striker to their squad this summer

He is expected to make a decision soon on his future and if Arteta can beat the La Liga giants to his signature, the Gunners would be getting a clever player who can command the midfield with authority.

Arsenal will not end their business with the potential signing of Merino. The Gunners are looking to add a new striker to their squad to add goals and finishing quality upfront.

They have been linked with Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres.