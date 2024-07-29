Aston Villa close to striker agreement with Barcelona defender

Aston Villa are making some big moves in the transfer market this summer.

Unai Emery’s team have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

They have responded to that by making some big signings including Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana.

The Midlands club are still not done with their transfer business as they are targeting a move for a Barcelona player and in order to sign him, they are prepared to beat Arsenal.

Emery could beat his former club Arsenal in the chase to sign La Liga defender Sergi Roberto.

It has now been reported by SPORT in Spain that Aston Villa and Sergi Roberto are almost ready to reach an agreement.

The Spaniard has seen his playing time get limited at Camp Nou and after his contract getting expired recently, he wants a new challenge and Aston Villa present the ideal opportunity to him.

His experience of playing in La Liga and the Champions League can help the Premier League club in Europe’s elite competition next season.

The 32-year-old defender can play in a number of positions in the back line as well as the midfield.

Another story from SPORT has stated that Arsenal have opened talks with the midfielder to sign him this summer.

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign him but the player can add valuable experience to both the teams chasing him.