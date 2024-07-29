Aston Villa launch move to sign Manchester City playmaker

Aston Villa have shown the most ambition of all the Premier League teams in the summer transfer window.

They have managed to make a number of signings this summer with the prominent signings being Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen.

Unai Emery has taken the Premier League club to the Champions League and now in order to compete against the best teams of Europe, they are ready to invest heavily in their squad.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have made a loan offer for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The English midfielder has struggled during his time with the Premier League champions.

He joined West Ham United on loan in January and his move to the London Stadium failed miserably.

There were rumours of him joining Leeds United this summer but their failure to get promoted made it financially difficult for the Championship club to afford the midfielder.

Now, Emery wants the Man City outcast at Villa Park this summer to strengthen his midfield after the departure of Douglas Luiz who has joined Aston Villa.

Although the Premier League giants would want a permanent move for Phillips this summer but they are happier to let the midfielder leave the club even in a loan move.