La Liga giants enquire about midfielder dreaming of Man United move

Atletico Madrid have contacted Fiorentina to enquire about the signing of Sofyan Amrabat as the midfielder is set to leave the Serie A club this summer.

That is according to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, who reports that the La Liga giants have an interest in the Morocco international.

Diego Simeone is trying to strengthen his midfield ahead of the new season getting underway next month and Amrabat is a talented player who can be acquired at a cheap price. The Spanish club attempted to sign the Fiorentina star last summer but in the end, they lost the race to Man United.

Amrabat would spend last season on loan at Old Trafford with the 27-year-old struggling for the most part throughout the 30 matches he played for the Premier League club. However, the Moroccan came good towards the end of the season and played a crucial part in the Red Devils winning the FA Cup final against Man City.

Despite this, the Manchester outfit decided to let Amrabat leave as they were not willing to activate the €20m buy option in his loan deal, reports Fabrizio Romano.

This has presented an opportunity for Atletico Madrid and it remains to be seen if they take it.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat wants Man United return

Amrabat wants to return to Man United this summer and according to TUTTOmercato, Fiorentina want his situation sorted quickly so are ready to discuss a paid loan or a discounted transfer to part ways with the Morocco star.

Ten Hag has always been a fan of the player so it will be interesting to see if Man United are tempted to make his wish come true.

It could be a good deal for the Manchester club depending on the transfer fee as Amrabat can be a decent player but last season seemed far too inconsistent to be a success in the Premier League.

Man United have other midfield targets ahead of the 27-year-old but the Fiorentina would be a good option to fall back on.