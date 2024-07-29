Rivalries are a big part of football and some are more serious than others due to various factors. In Birmingham, Aston Villa and Birmingham City do not like each other very much, which is something someone should tell Juninho Bacuna.

The 26-year-old has been with Birmingham since 2022 having joined the League One side from Rangers. The midfielder has gone on to feature 111 times for the English club and by now, the player should have an idea of the Blues’ rivals in the city.

A photo has emerged of Bacuna wearing Aston Villa shorts during the off-season and this is something that will infuriate Birmingham City fans.

The 26-year-old is a regular in their starting 11 and with a contract expiring at St. Andrew’s, it would not be a surprise to see fans of the Blues calling for his exit.

Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna training with Aston Villa shorts on ? #avfc pic.twitter.com/BGQHmpsiLG — villareport (@villareport) July 28, 2024

Birmingham City’s Juninho Bacuna explains Aston Villa shorts picture

With the photo going around on social media, Bacuna took to his own Instagram account to explain to fans of Birmingham City why he is wearing Aston Villa shorts in the photo.

“Just wanted to say the shorts I’m wearing in that video is my brother’s shorts from the time he was playing at Villa almost 8 years ago and I was at his house doing some training and had those shorts on, there is nothing behind it of so ever,” the midfielder said via Aston Villa news.

“Everyone is making such a small thing into something big while it is shorts from my family that used to play for them, my apologies if it does look wrong but that wasn’t the intention I was training to stay fit for the new season. UTB forever.”

It remains to be seen if Blues supporters accept this explanation as one can imagine they are still not happy about the photo emerging.